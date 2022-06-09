OLYMPIA — Anglers across the state will be able to fish without a fishing license this weekend during Washington’s annual Free Fishing Weekend.
Residents and nonresidents can fish or harvest shellfish on Saturday and Sunday, in any waters open to fishing, without a license.
“If you’ve ever wanted to try fishing or any of the other unique opportunities Washington offers, Free Fishing Weekend is the perfect time,” said Steve Caromile, inland fish program manager for WDFW. ‘It’s easier than ever to get started fishing, and it’s also a great time to introduce someone to fishing without the need of a license.”
While no licenses are required this weekend, other rules such as seasons, size limits, daily limits and area closures remain. Catch record card requirements are also in effect.
This Saturday and Sunday are also free days at state parks. Visitors are not required to display a vehicle access pass or Discover Pass for day-use visits to a state park or lands managed by DNR or WDFW.