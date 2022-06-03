SEATTLE — The Washington Supreme Court has fined a group and its attorney more than $28,000 for making legally meritless claims alleging widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
The nonprofit Washington Election Integrity Coalition United was ordered to pay nearly $9,600, and its attorney, Virginia Shogren, was ordered to pay nearly $18,800 for suing Gov. Jay Inslee.
The fines were imposed last month and announced this week by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office, which defended Inslee in the case. Ferguson said his office will also file a complaint against Shogren with the Washington State Bar Association seeking further discipline. The complaint is expected to be filed in the coming weeks.
The sanctions were the latest defeat for the “Stop the Steal” movement stoked by former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Those claims have been rejected in dozens of lawsuits and audits throughout the country as no widespread fraud has been found.
The coalition had petitioned the state Supreme Court in October, seeking a ruling that Inslee violated his constitutional duties by allegedly allowing or encouraging the state Department of Licensing to register noncitizens to vote. The court dismissed the case.
“Misinformation and disinformation is a threat to the functioning of our democracy,” Inslee stated. “Those who intentionally spread lies and undermine our elections must be held accountable.”
In its motion for sanctions, Ferguson’s office wrote that the petition was “so devoid of legal merit that there was no reasonable possibility that it would have been successful.” The motion noted the petition had been based largely on unsworn statements by a retired Department of Licensing employee who made “dubious” assumptions about citizenship status of people based on ethnicity.
Neither Shogren nor the coalition responded to requests for comment. In a website post, the coalition said the sanctions show courts are “intent on discouraging any case that will shine a bright light on one of the ways our electoral system is fatally flawed.”
The coalition is led by Tamborine Borrelli, who has filed to run for Secretary of State this year.
Her group also has filed lawsuits against county elections officials, seeking audits of the 2020 election, with similar claims of a widespread conspiracy. Republican congressional candidates Joe Kent and Doug Basler also have signed on as plaintiffs.
Six of those lawsuits remain pending in U.S. District Court for Western Washington — and could result in additional sanctions.