OLYMPIA — Washington state has reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day against COVID-19, health officials said Friday evening.
The Department of Health said in a news release that the daily goal had been reached and that more than 1.8 million vaccine doses had been administered in the state. That's 77% of the 2.4 million doses that have been delivered to the state's providers and long-term care programs, officials said.
In north central Washington, about 6,000 doses have been given in Adams County, more than 46,000 in Chelan County, 2,425 doses in Douglas County, 17,200 in Grant County and 14,700 doses given in Okanogan County, according to the Department of Health.
The state also has been told to expect an increase in weekly dose allocations in the next few weeks. Although health officials said this means the state is moving in the right direction, the state is still not able to provide all the doses that providers request.
The state also on Friday reported 784 new coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths. Those numbers bring the state’s totals to 343,868 cases and 5,041 deaths, state health officials said.