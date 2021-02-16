OLYMPIA — The Washington Legislature has approved a bill that would waive some graduation requirements for individual students during a state of emergency, like the current coronavirus pandemic.
The Senate on Tuesday passed the measure on a 45-2 vote, and it now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature. The House passed the bill on a 85-11 vote last month.
The measure is a more permanent extension of a measure passed last session, which allowed school districts to provide temporary waivers for students in the class of 2020 who were on track to graduate before the pandemic disrupted their learning.
It allows school districts to apply through the State Board of Education to provide emergency waivers from testing requirements or credit requirements if a local, state or national emergency causes significant disruption to a student’s schooling.
Schools already have the option to waive two of the elective credits if all the other requirements are met. If students have a specific plan beyond high school, but failed an elective unrelated to that plan, schools are able to waive those credits.
Washington’s graduation rate in 2020 was about 83 percent, one of the highest graduate rates ever in the state, which some lawmakers said drew concerns because of the number of waivers issued. The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction is in the process of compiling data to show how waivers in 2020 were used and how it affected graduation rates.