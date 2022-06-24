OLYMPIA — The governor’s of Washington, Oregon and California on Friday issued a multi-state commitment to defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion, in response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
In a video message, Gov. Jay Inslee, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said the west coast “will remain a place where reproductive health care will be accessible and protected.
“The Multi-State Commitment affirms the governors’ commitment in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s unprecedented decision to strip away a constitutional right that has been in place for half a century, leaving abortion regulations to the states,” a press release stated. “The sweeping decision means that for patients in more than half the country, home to 33.6 million women, abortion care is illegal or inaccessible.”
“The law remains unchanged in Washington state, but the threat to patient access and privacy has never been more dangerous,” Inslee stated. “Even in Washington state, Republicans have introduced about 40 bills in the past six years to roll back abortion rights and access to reproductive care. The right of choice should not depend on which party holds the majority, but that’s where we find ourselves. More than half the nation’s population now lacks safe access to a medical procedure that only a patient and their doctor can and should make for themselves. Instead, law enforcement vigilantes and judicial systems can force patients to bear the burdens of forced pregnancy and birth. Washington state remains steadfast in our commitment to protecting the ability and right of every patient who comes to our state in need of abortion care, and we will fight like hell to restore that right to patients all across the country.”
In 2018, Inslee signed the Reproductive Parity Act that requires all health plans that include maternity services to also cover abortion and contraception. Last year, He signed the Protecting Pregnancy Act that allows doctors who practice in Catholic-run hospitals to bypass ethical-religious directives and provide medically necessary abortion when a woman’s life is in danger. And earlier this year, Inslee signed the Affirm Washington Abortion Access Act that better ensures the ability of abortion care providers to serve any person who comes to the state seeking an abortion.
Washington law also protects patients and clinic personnel from harassment outside of clinics.