OLYMPIA - The state Department of Health has reopened its portal allowing residents to order free COVID-19 rapid tests online.
The state launched the portal on Jan. 21 with 1.4 million tests available for order. Within eight hours, all tests had been claimed.
“We are thrilled to be able to open the portal for the second time this month to increase access to these tests statewide,” said Secretary of Health Umair Shah.
Washington residents can order up to five free tests at www.sayyescovidhometest.org. The tests are delivered at no cost while supplies last.
“Increasing access to rapid tests is an important part of slowing the spread of COVID-19 because when more people use home tests, they’re able to limit their contact with others when they test positive,” said Deputy Secretary Lacy Fehrenbach.
Free rapid tests are also available through the federal program at www.covidtests.gov.