LAKE WENATCHEE — Washington’s newest community forest has been established at a Nason Ridge property on Lake Wenatchee.
The 3,714 acre property is the result of a four-year effort by the Western Rivers Conservancy, Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, Chelan County and local community members.
“This project is an incredibly important win for the community and sets an example for the entire state of what it means to keep our forests standing, healthy and utilized,” said Curt Soper with Chelan-Douglas Land Trust. “We’ve been working with the community for over two decades to conserve this property and support public access. We could not be more excited to see this prized forest, the very fabric of our community, forever protected.”
Nason Ridge is a forested mountainside above Lake Wenatchee that is used year-round for recreation. It also forms a dominant part of the Lake Wenatchee viewshed. The property provides fish and wildlife habitat and includes two miles of Nason Creek.
In 2018, Western Rivers Conservancy purchased the property and joined with local entities to raise about $6 million to permanently protect Nason Ridge. Funds came from local community members, private sources, government agencies and the state legislature.
The new forest project builds on the restoration effort on Nason Creek and the Wenatchee River, where millions of dollars have been invested to improve salmon and steelhead habitat.
“Keeping this property intact for the sake of a healthy, maturing forest will have immeasurable benefits that will reverberate throughout the community,” said Chelan County Commissioner Bob Bugert. “We’re proud to have worked with Western Rivers Conservancy and Chelan-Douglas Land Trust to become the steward of this new community forest, which will no doubt serve as a model for others like it across the state.”