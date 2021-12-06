PULLMAN - Washington State is heading back to the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas in a rematch against Miami on Dec. 31.
The Cougars and Miami faced off in the 2015 Sun Bowl, with WSU coming away with a 20-14 win.
“Washington State is excited to be returning to El Paso for the 2021 Sun Bowl,” athletic director Pat Chun said. “Cougar fans have great memories of both the 2001 and 2015 Sun Bowl games, and we look forward to another great weekend in El Paso to close out 2021.”
Under newly-promoted head coach Jake Dickert, the Cougars finished the regular season with a 7-5 overall record, marking the sixth bowl appearance in the last seven seasons. The Cougars did not play in a bowl game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 shortened season.
The Cougars are 8-8 all-time in bowl games, with their last win coming in 2018 in the Alamo Bowl against Iowa State.
“What a great opportunity for our team to play in the Sun Bowl against a very good Miami program,” Dickert said. “This year’s team has worked tremendously hard to carry on the bowl tradition at Washington State and we look forward to writing the final chapter of our 2021 season.”
In the 2015 Sun Bowl, the Cougars came away with a 20-14 victory over Miami, the only prior meeting between the two programs. In a game played through a second-half snow storm, quarterback Luke Falk threw for two touchdowns to lead WSU to their first bowl win since 2003.
The Sun Bowl will air on CBS at 9 a.m. on Dec. 31.