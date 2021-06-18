OLYMPIA — The Washington state Capitol building will reopen to the public on July 1 after being closed since March 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement Thursday state officials said the Department of Enterprise Services is working to re-establish public tours and is recruiting tour staff and volunteers.
The department is still working with building tenants, including the Governor’s Office, for guidance to the public entering the buildings for both public and tenant spaces.
Security fencing around buildings on the Capitol campus was removed in early May, four months after the barriers went up during national unrest tied to the presidential election. A crowd of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the gates to the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia on Jan. 6, the same day a pro-Trump mob stormed the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C.