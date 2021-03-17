EPHRATA - Grocery store workers, first responders, transit workers and workers in agriculture are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Washington.
The Washington state Department of Health says about 740,000 more residents are eligible as the state moves into the next vaccination phase on Wednesday. Also included in this phase is people over the age of 16 who are pregnant and have a disability that puts them at higher risk.
Originally the state had planned to move to the next phase on March 22 but the date was pushed up to Wednesday.
About 2.5 million doses have been administered in the state so far — with 1.3 million people receiving the first shot and 250,000 fully vaccinated, health officials said. More than 110,000 doses have been administered at the state’s four mass vaccination sites since the sites opened Jan. 26, including nearly 27,000 at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.