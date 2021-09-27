SPOKANE - A Washington State University football player is in stable condition after being shot over the week, head coach Nick Rolovich said Monday.
Rolovich said he did not have further details about the status a Brandon Gray, the 22-year-old that was wounded near campus in Pullman while most of the team was on the road preparing to play at Utah later on Saturday. Gray has played sparingly and did not travel to Utah with the team.
“These are not the phone calls you want to get,” Rolovich said. “It was a long night.”
The coach said he told his team about the shooting prior to Saturday’s game.
Rolovich said he was awakened early Saturday morning with news Gray had been shot. Police were responding to a noise complaint when they heard gunshots. A 23-year-old Kent man was also fatally shot.
Gray was flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The suspect in the shooting, 23-year-old George M. Harris III, is in jail for second degree assault. Harris told police he had been “jumped” and responded by pulling out a gun.