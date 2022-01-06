OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that the state has ordered 5.5 million at-home COVID-19 tests to distribute to the public amid a rise in cases due to the more contagious omicron variant.
Inslee said the state will also improve booster vaccine access and supply about 10 million free protective masks.
The state has already received about 800,000 of the at-home tests from manufacturers this week. Another 4.7 million are expected to arrive by next week.
“We are seeing more COVID cases now than at any point during the entire pandemic,” Inslee said. “Now is the time to redouble our efforts against this virus.”
The at-home tests will be distributed in various ways, including a web portal so families can order tests directly to their homes at no costs. Tests will also be sent directly to schools and local health departments to be distributed to underserved communities.
Inslee said that testing is one of the tools to safely keep students in their classrooms even as cases rise.
“It is our firm and stalwart expectation that we will keep our schools open,” he said.
Inslee said the overall number of tests acquired or expected doesn’t include additional tests that have been promised by the federal government.
Inslee said that the state portal for home tests, created through a partnership with CareEvolution and Amazon, would be separate from the federal portal announced by the Biden administration, and he said the state would continue to separately purchase home tests.
“We will continue our efforts to expand this procurement pipeline,” he said. “We won’t reduce our efforts just because the federal government also has a pipeline. We’ll do both to expand the testing availability as much as we can.”
Inslee's office said that the $50 million that the state spent to buy the home tests are 100% reimbursable through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
As of Tuesday, the state had more than 888,000 confirmed or probable cases since the start of the pandemic and 9,909 deaths. After months of in-person news conferences by the governor, Tuesday’s was held remotely due to concerns over omicron.
Nearly 78% of the population age 5 and older has received at least one dose of vaccine, and nearly 71% is fully vaccinated.
As of this week, more than 1.9 million people have either received a booster or a third dose, according to the Department of Health.
The state also is trying to bolster booster availability, and plans to add a mass vaccination site in northwest Washington the week of Jan. 18. The governor said that the capacity of a FEMA mobile vaccination clinic in King County has already tripled its output from 500 shots a day to 1,500.
Inslee also announced in the coming weeks the state will release about 10 million masks, including KN95 and surgical masks, from the state's supply, to the community, including K-12 schools.