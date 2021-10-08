OLYMPIA - Washington State Parks Director Peter Mayer has resigned just seven months after he was appointed to lead the agency.
A State Parks spokesperson said Mayer had voluntarily submitted his resignation to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.
The commission held a special meeting Wednesday afternoon regarding complaints brought against “a public officer or employee.” It wasn’t immediately clear whether the meeting and Mayer’s resignation were related.
“The purpose of this October 6 special meeting is for the commission to receive and evaluate complaints brought against a public officer or employee to determine if the commission needs to prescribe additional — including whether the commission should place the public officer or employee who is the subject of the complaints on home assignment and appoint an interim officer to carry out the duties of that position,” the meeting agenda stated.
The meeting agenda did not specify the officer or employee. State Parks and Recreation Commission spokesperson Amanda McCarthy wrote that Mayer had resigned voluntarily.
“Mayer’s decision to resign is based on the best interest of his family and he steps down as director to pursue other opportunities closer to his new home,” McCarthy wrote. “The commission appreciates Mayer’s service to Parks and the citizens of Washington.”