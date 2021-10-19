OLYMPIA - The Washington State Patrol says it is losing more than 100 employees, including 74 troopers, due to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
As of Monday, 127 employees were terminated due to the mandate, according to the state patrol. That number includes 53 civil servants and 74 commissioned officers.
“We will miss every one of them,” stated WSP Chief John Batiste. “I extend a hearty thanks to those who are leaving the agency. I truly wish that you were staying with us. You have my utmost appreciation for the hard and successful work that you have provided during your valued WSP careers. You will forever have our respect for your courage and your commitment in all you have done on behalf of the agency.”
The state patrol has about 2,200 personnel across the state. Officials say the departures are spread throughout the state and WSP will be making adjustments to move resources where necessary.
“We must now turn our attention to making sure we deploy our resources in a manner that continues to keep our roadways safe and meets the other core law enforcement responsibilities this agency has met with honor for over 100 years,” Batiste said. “COVID is a killer and the state is taking action intended to improve public safety.”