PULLMAN - After a dominating win over rival Washington in Friday’s Apple Cup, Washington State removed the interim tag and named Jake Dickert head coach Saturday night.
Dickert replaces Nick Rolovich, who was fired after failing to comply with the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Dickert was promoted from defensive coordinator to interim head coach after Rolovich was fired.
The Cougars snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Huskies in Friday’s 40-13 rout, the largest margin of victory for WSU in series history.
The university announced Dickert agreed to a five-year contract.
“We are thrilled to have Jake Dickert step into the head coaching role,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “Coach Dickert was able to bring together a team that has been through so much in the past two seasons and inspire them to not only keep going, but fight harder. Coach Dickert loves Pullman, understands what it means to be a Coug, and most importantly, puts his players first.”
In his time as interim head coach, Dickert led WSU to a 3-2 record. The Cougars end the regular season 7-5 and are bowl eligible.
Dickert was in his second year at defensive coordinator before being promoted. Dickert, just 38, has never been a head coach after coming to Washington State from Wyoming. Dickert bounced around several colleges including South Dakota State, Minnesota State-Mankato, Augustana, Southeast Missouri State, South Dakota and North Dakota State.