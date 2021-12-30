OLYMPIA - Health officials say Washington state is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, likely due to the Omicron variant that is now likely the dominant strain in the state.
The largest single-day report of new cases during the pandemic occurred on Dec. 24, with 6,140 new virus cases. State health officials say while there was an increase in testing around the holidays, the increase in new cases significantly outpaces the increase in testing.
Health officials expected the case rate to continue to increase in the coming weeks.
“The spike in cases, together with the first cases of the flu this season, will likely mean increased hospitalizations in the near future, raising concerns about the state’s health care system,” health officials stated. “Washington state’s hospitals and clinics are already stretched and strained due to an exhausted and understaffed workforce who have been caring for more patients than ever before.”
Scott Lindquist, the state epidemiologist for communicable diseases, says omicron has likely overtaken the delta variant in the state.
“Our focus is on getting a better picture of how and where omicron is spreading,” he said. “It is not just about county omicron cases. It is about sampling the entire state so we can understand the prevalence of the variant beyond high-population areas.”