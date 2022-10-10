SEATTLE — Although a couple large fires continue to burn, Washington state this year has had the fewest acres burned in a decade following the second- and third-worst fire seasons on record in 2020 and 2021.
State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced that about 140,300 acres have burned in 2022.
That’s compared to nearly 500,000 acres in 2021 and 840,000 acres burned in 2020.
“A combination of DNR equipment, aerial firefighter assets, personnel, partnerships with other agencies, as well as a wet and rainy spring that delayed the start of this year’s fire season contributed to our success,” Franz stated.
Since taking office in 2017, Franz has touted the benefits of controlled burns, and “treating” forests by thinning brush, trimming branches and removing dying trees.
Department of Natural Resources officials since 2017 have tracked over 625 square miles of completed treatments, and about 109 square miles of prescribed burns in Central and Eastern Washington.
On Friday, Franz said crews this year were able to keep more than 94% of fires to 10 acres or less.
Franz also stressed that the Bolt Creek fire still burning northeast of Seattle was a reminder that fire “doesn’t see boundaries.”
“As climate change and other factors have worsened the length and impact of fire seasons, turning them instead into fire years, wildfire is no longer an eastside issue – it’s a statewide one,” she said.
The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish along U.S. Highway 2. The fire has burned more than 13,200 acres and is 36 percent contained.
The is burning into the Wild Sky Wilderness and has prompted several closures of the highway. The exact origin and cause are still under investigation, but the Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the blaze was human-caused.