OLYMPIA - Health officials say more than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Washington State.
The state Department of Health confirmed in its daily update of virus trends on Friday that there have been 10,004 deaths, along with 931,071 cases and more than 47,000 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.
Across north-central Washington, 212 Grant County residents have died due to the virus and 35 people in Adams County have died. In Chelan County, 114 people have died and in Douglas County, 42 people have died from COVID-19. Okanogan County has reported 77 virus deaths.
While deaths haven’t yet started to rise again on a statewide level as cases increase, Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett, the state’s chief science officer, said last week that deaths sometimes lag behind case counts by over a month — meaning another rise in deaths could happen.
People who remain unvaccinated continue to be at the highest risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, state health officials added.