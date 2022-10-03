OLYMPIA — Washington state is set to receive more than half a billion dollars under a lawsuit resolution with three companies who played key roles in fueling the opioid epidemic.
After state Attorney General Bob Ferguson rejected a settlement with McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp., the three were taken to trial, resulting in the companies required to pay a total of $518 million to the state, which will flow to Washington communities starting Dec. 1.
Local governments will receive a total of $215 million, divided per a negotiated agreement, to fund opioid remediation.
“This is a major milestone — one of the largest resolutions in Washington state history — but we’re not done fighting back against the opioid epidemic,” Ferguson said. “This represents significant accountability for the opioid distributors that helped fuel the epidemic, as well as urgently need resources to fight it. The crisis is far from over. Our fight to hold these mega-corporations accountable will continue.”
Amounts local jurisdictions will receive under the agreement.
- Adams County - $352.327
- Chelan County - $1,598,506
- Wenatchee - $638,191
- Douglas County - $845,417
- East Wenatchee - $171,959
- Grant County - $2,135,503
- Moses Lake - $446,833
- Kittitas County - $828,976
- Ellensburg - $205,502
- Okanogan County - $1,321,184