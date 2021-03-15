PULLMAN - Washington State University will no longer require using the SAT and ACT tests in the admissions process.
The WSU Board of Regents approved the plan last week and also recommended the college no longer use the test scores in the selection process for scholarships as well as tuition waivers.
“This is the trend,” Provost and Executive Vice President Elizabeth Chilton said. “I think COVID just sort of pushed a number of colleges and universities a little further along because we saw that we were able to make informed decisions without those scores.
Chilton also noted that years of scholarship has shown significant issues of bias with standardized testing. The WSU admissions office will now rely on metrics, including grade point average, that the board says better reflect a student’s ability to succeed.
The Washington Student Achievement Council previously allowed public universities to waive or make optional SAT and ACT for students in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. WSU’s Board of Regents decision makes the waiver permanent for the college.
The move to eliminate consideration of the SAT and ACT is part of a national movement away from standardized tests due to concerns about implicit cultural bias and persistent inequalities among racial and ethnic groups. With the Board of Regents approval, WSU joins several other universities in moving away from standardized tests to evaluate potential students.
The move is overwhelmingly supported by WSU chancellors, deans, vice presidents, as well as leaders in Enrollment Management, Academic Engagement and Student Achievement and other campus partners.