PULLMAN — Washington State football head coach Jake Dickert has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the Cougars through the 2027 season.
The university announced the extension on Wednesday but did not disclosed the financial terms. Dickert’s previous deal was reached after the 2021 season and went through 2026.
“We have watched Jake Dickert reset the foundation of WSU football that prioritizes family, selflessness, toughness, leadership and total development of the young men on our football team,” stated WSU athletic director Pat Chun. “Coach Dickert and the football staff strive to positively impact all those who come in contact with WSU football.”
Dickert just completed his first full season as head coach, leading the Cougars to a 7-6 record and second straight bowl game. Dickert took over as interim head coach midway through the 2021 season after Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. WSU removed the interim tag for Dickert after the Cougars beat Washington in the Apple Cup.