OLYMPIA — A universal mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status went into effect in Washington state on Monday.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the expanded mask mandate last week as he also expanded the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all K-12 employees, in addition to employees at state colleges, and most childcare and early learning providers.
The mandates follow weeks of escalating COVID-19 case rates and increasing hospitalizations caused primarily by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Inslee’s office said Washington state recently broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was previously set in December. Chelan, Douglas and Grant counties have all seen an increase in cases and hospitalizations in recent recent weeks, according to local health officials.
The governor’s office is working with state partners to reestablish an enforcement system, according to a spokesperson.
