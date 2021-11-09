OLYMPIA - More than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 have been administered across Washington since distribution began in mid-December.
The state Department of Health announced the milestone on Monday.
“Giving out 10 million doses of life-saving vaccine is something we should all be proud of here in Washington,” stated Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. “Knowing that younger kids can now be protected from the worst outcomes of this virus is an incredible relief, not just for parents and families, but for everyone. The more people vaccinated, the more community protection we have, and that’s good for us all.”
As of Nov. 8, nearly 80 percent of Washington residents age 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 73.5 percent are fully vaccinated.
Across north central Washington, 67 percent of Adams County residents ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, about 72 percent of Chelan County residents are fully vaccinated, Douglas County is at about 65.5 percent, Grant County sits at about 60 percent and Okanogan County has bout 65.6 percent fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health.