OLYMPIA - After delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington’s ban on single-use plastic bags goes into effect on Friday.
The law bans food service businesses, restaurants, retail, small and temporary vendors and grocery stores from providing single-use plastic carryout bags to customers.
The law was passed during the 2020 legislative session. The law was originally set to go into effect Jan. 1 but the date was delayed due to pandemic supply chain issues.
Customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags but can purchase paper or reusable bags from businesses. The law requires businesses to charge at least 8 cents per bag to help them recover the costs of the more durable and reusable compliant bags. The 8 cent fee is the minimum set by the law and businesses can charge more, according to the state Department of Ecology.
Food banks and pantries are not required to charge customers for compliant bags. Individuals receiving food stamps, WIC, SNAP or other food assistance programs do not have to pay the 8-cent charge.
Ecology has set up a way for people to report any non-compliant businesses, with initial outreach focusing on education. For more information, visit www.ecology.wa.gov/bagban.