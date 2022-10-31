OLYMPIA — Monday marks the last day of Washington’s COVID-19 emergency declaration, an order that has been in effect since March of 2020.
“While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were forever changed,” Gov. Jay Inslee stated. “The past two and a half years have been some of the hardest anyone can remember. Through the loss and suffering, we did not lose faith and we did not abandon each other. Working together, we saved countless thousands of lives.”
The state Department of Health’s masking order will remain in place for healthcare and long-term care facilities. Some safety standards will also stay for employers, and most state employees will continue to be subject to a vaccination requirement.
Washington currently has the fifth-lowest COVID-19 death rate in the country, according to state officials. Inslee said if the rest of the nation had the same death rate as Washington, about 433,000 lives could have been saved.
“Ending this order does not mean we take the pandemic less seriously or will lose focus on how this virus has changed the way we live,” Inslee added. “We will continue our commitments to the public’s well-being, but simply through different tools that are now more appropriate for the era we’ve entered.”