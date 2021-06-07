OLYMPIA - Anglers can fish for free this weekend in Washington state and visit state parks without a Discover Pass.
State residents and non-residents can fish or gather shellfish across the state on both Saturday and Sunday without a license, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity to try fishing for the first time, or maybe the first time in a long time,” said Steve Caromile, Inland Fish Program manager for WDFW. “And if you’re already an avid angler, it’s the perfect chance to introduce someone new to the sport.”
During Free Fishing Weekend, people do not need a Discover Pass or vehicle access pass to park at a state park or lands managed by WDFW and the state Department of Natural Resources.
While no fishing license is required this weekend, other rules such as size limits, bag limits, catch record card requirements and area closures are still in effect.
For more information, visit wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations.