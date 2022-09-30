TUMWATER — Minimum wage in Washington in 2023 will increase to more than $15 an hour, according to the Washington Department of Labor and Industries.
Starting in January, minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour, up $1.25 from current minimum wage of $14.49 an hour.
The 8.66 increase is linked to the cost of common goods such as housing, food and medical care reflected in the Consumer Price Index. State law requires L&I to make a cost-of-living adjustment to the minimum wage.
The state minimum wage applies to workers age 16 and older. Under state law, employers can pay 85 percent of the minimum wage for workers ages 14-5. For 2023, the wage for the younger group will be $13.38 an hour.