OLYMPIA — Fifteen months after Washington state's first “stay at home” order was issued in response to the coronavirus, businesses across the state are now allowed to return to pre-pandemic operations.
On Wednesday, most government-imposed restrictions were lifted, meaning restaurants, bars, gyms and retail stores are now allowed to resume full indoor capacity — up from the most recent limit of 50% — and physical distance requirements are no longer required.
One restriction that will remain in place is a 75% attendance cap on large indoor events of more than 10,000 people, unless the event does vaccination verification prior to entry and all attendees are vaccinated. Those restrictions will be reevaluated on July 31.
“Washington has come a long way since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the country was found in our state January 2020, and this is in no small part due to Washingtonian’s dedication and resilience in protecting themselves and their communities throughout the pandemic,” Gov. Jay Inslee said. “Because folks listened to science and stayed home to stay healthy, wore masks and got vaccinated, we can now safely fully re-open our state’s economy and cultural centers after 15 long months. It hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud of how Washingtonians came together, persevered and sacrificed to fight this virus, and now we’re finally in a place that is safe enough to end this chapter.”
And while there have already been fewer masking requirements since last month — when the state adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that eased most indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people — masking rules will remain in a variety of places, including health care settings, public transit and schools. Masks will continue to be required for unvaccinated employees who return to work indoors. And businesses can continue to choose to require masks for their customers, regardless of vaccination status.
One of the challenges for restaurants in particular is being able to have enough workers to meet customer demand after a year of having to lay off people as business plummeted, said Anthony Anton, president and CEO of the Washington Hospitality Association.
Inslee has two days of reopening events scheduled, starting Wednesday, first at Wright Park in Tacoma and then River Square Park in Spokane. On Thursday, he will raise a “Washington Ready” flag on top of the Space Needle in Seattle and will also visit Pike Place Market.
The state is still falling short of a vaccination goal that Inslee had set that would have allowed the restrictions to be lifted even sooner: 70% of residents age 16 and older having received at least one dose.
Even with the creation of lottery incentives with prizes up to $1 million, the statewide vaccination rate for those 16 and up is just shy of 69%.
Residents age 12-15 have been eligible for vaccination since last month, and more than 37% of that group have initiated vaccination, and about 28% are fully vaccinated.
There have been more than 414,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases — plus another 36,000 “probable” cases — in Washington state, and 5,920 deaths.