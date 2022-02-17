OLYMPIA — Washington’s statewide indoor mask mandate will be lifted on March 21, including at schools and child care facilities.
Gov. Jay Inslee made the announcement during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Also starting on March 1, vaccine verification or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required for attendance at large events.
Masks will still be required in health care settings, longterm care facilities and prisons and jails. They will also be required on public transit, taxis, ride shares and school buses.
Inslee said that the late March date to lift the mask mandate is based on hospital admission projections. During Thursday's news conference, he showed a chart that shows hospitalizations for COVID-19 are about 20 per 100,000 people. His goal is to get that number down to 5, which is when he said hospitals can return to more normal operations.
“To those who think maybe it should end earlier, all I can tell you is we lost 1,000 people in January to this disease," he said. “And when we make decisions, it seems to me we ought to have a recognition of how dangerous and deadly this disease still is after this period of time."
Private businesses and local governments can continue to require customers or residents to wear masks.
Washington first imposed the statewide mask mandate in June 2020. The state is now seeing a steady decline in both cases and hospitalizations since the height of the omicron variant surge last month.