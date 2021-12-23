EPHRATA - After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Waypoint Foundation annual Scholastic Chess Tournament is set to return in 2022.
The tournament is being held on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Parkway School in Ephrata.
“COVID protocols will be in place, and waivers will be required of all participants,” stated Waypoint Foundation Trustee Troy Pugh. “These protocols are essentially the same as the current protocols used within school districts, so we are hoping that everyone will be confident to participate.”
The tournament is open to all K-12 students, including home schooled students, in Grant County. Registration is limited to the first 100 participants. There is no fee to participate.
The winner of the tournament will take home $500; other cash prizes are available to participants. Lunch is also provided.
The Waypoint Foundation is also holding prep classes on Jan. 27 and Feb. 1 at Parkway School. The classes are not required but are recommended for first-time participants.
For more information, including registration forms, visit www.waypointfoundation.org.