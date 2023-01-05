Earlier this week, Washington state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife just adopted a new rule that intends to reduce the risk of a pneumonia-like illness (Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae) from spreading among bighorn sheep herds in north central Washington. The aforementioned disease is also known as ‘Movi.’ The adopted rule prohibits visitors bringing domestic sheep or goats onto designated wildlife areas where bighorn sheep may be roaming.
The rule applies to select units of the Asotin Creek, Chelan, Chief Joseph, Colockum, Columbia Basin, L.T. Murray, Oak Creek, Scotch Creek, Sinlahekin, Wells, Wenas, and W.T. Wooten wildlife areas, and goes into effect in February 2023.
Pneumonia caused by the Movi bacteria can be lethal to bighorn sheep and reduces lamb survival rates for many years after an initial outbreak. There is no treatment or preventative vaccine.
Past pneumonia outbreaks among bighorn sheep in Washington and other parts of the western United States have been linked to contact between wild sheep and domestic sheep or goats, which can carry the bacteria.
“We’re increasing Movi prevention tactics for wild sheep herds in critical areas of Washington,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “We have taken a targeted approach by ensuring hunters and other visitors may continue bringing domestic sheep and goats, including pack goats, to other areas of WDFW-managed lands without bighorn sheep.”
The adopted rule culminates a months-long process to develop and refine the rule, including a public comment period, public hearing, and a state environmental review. The rule’s adoption this month followed the Department Director’s approval in early December 2022.