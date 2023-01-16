OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved a forest restoration project on 464 acres of the Methow Wildlife Area.
The Rendezvous - Gold Doe Forest Restoration Project will thin forest area in the wildlife area. WDFW will leave between 20 and 30 of the best available trees per acre to improve habitat quality and develop the area into a wildfire resilient area.
“This project is designed to restore ecological integrity, improve habitat quality for multiple species including mule deer, address forest health concerns, reduce wildfire risks and increase the proportion of large diameter trees,” the commission stated.
WDFW hopes to follow-up the project with a prescribed burn.
Large portions of the Methow Wildlife Area have burned in recent years, including the 2014 Carlton Complex Fire. The area has become highly vulnerable to wildfires. Projects since 2014 have thinned about 800 acres and prescribed burns have been used on about 360 acres, according to WDFW.