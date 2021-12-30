EPHRATA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is hosting a north central region open house to provide updates and take questions from the public.
The virtual open house is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 to discuss regional fish and wildlife topics. The WDFW north central region includes Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
WDFW Director Kelly Susewind and Regional Director Brock Hoenes are participating in the open house. WDFW will be providing local updates on WDFW activities and fish and wildlife conservation. The public will also have the chance to ask questions.
“If you’ve ever had questions about the fish or wildlife in your area or how these species are conserved and managed by the department, this is a chance to learn more,” Susewind stated. “The virtual format offers convenience and supports public safety. You can participate by video at home or even call in by phone from the parking lot at soccer practice. People have become much more accustomed to this technology.”
To access the virtual meeting through Zoom, click here: https://bit.ly/3sPqfOH. The public can also call 253-215-8782 and enter Webinar ID 822 7609 4628.