HANFORD — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says four bighorn sheep had to be lethally removed after they were found wandering near the Hanford area on Tuesday.
The state agency had received reports of the bighorn sheep wandering near a fence that surrounds a tank farm on Monday. The area is not a bighorn sheep habitat and wildlife officials say the sheep would have continued to move around until they found other bighorns or another habitat.
WDFW says there was a good chance the sheep would have already came in contact with domestic sheep, which pose a threat to bighorns. Due to the risk, WDFW says the best option was to kill the four bighorn sheep.
“Domestic sheep carry bacteria that when transmitted to bighorn sheep causes sickness that leads to pneumonia and die off in a large part of a bighorn herd initially and then over the long term has a big impact on lamb survival,” WDFW officials stated.