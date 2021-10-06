OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has lifted fire restrictions as well as the temporary ban on target shooting on most department-managed lands.
“People are welcome to build campfires and sight in their hunting rifles on lands managed by WDFW,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, Lands Division manager. “As always, we urge people to recreate responsibly and be cautious when doing activities that could spark a wildfire or cause other damage to habitat.”
Some restrictions will remain in place in south-central Washington, including a campfire ban on all WDFW wildlife areas in Benton, Franklin, Yakima and Kittitas counties through Oct. 15. A campfire ban is in place through Oct. 31 at the Columbia Basin Wildlife Area in Adams and Grant County, according to WDFW.
The state Department of Natural Resources lifted its burn ban last month and reopened recreation land east of the Cascades.