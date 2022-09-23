WENATCHEE — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is planning a prescribed burn in October in Chelan County.
The burn includes 500 acres in the Colockum Wildlife Area about 20 miles southeast of Wenatchee. WDFW also plans to burn about 200 acres in Yakima County.
“These areas slated for prescribed fire in eastern Washington include only portions of wildlife areas, leaving thousands more acres available for public access,” stated Matt Eberlein, prescribed fire manager at WDFW.
Prescribed burns are conducted during a small window of time when conditions favor low intensity burning when temperatures are cooler and there is more precipitation. The burns are weather dependent. Additional burns on WDFW lands in eastern Washington could be announced if conditions allow.