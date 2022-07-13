CHELAN — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife police are seeking charges against three people who were reportedly caught illegally spear fishing at Lake Chelan.
An officer was recently patrolling the lake and noticed someone snorkeling along a rocky shoreline. The officer became concerned that illegal spear fishing may be happening as the location is a popular bass fishing spot.
The officer hiked down to watch and found two people snorkeling and a third person fishing from shore.
“All three were talking with each other and were obviously together. The two individuals who were snorkeling were sharing a spear gun,” WDFW police stated. “After about 30 minutes, the individual who was fishing from the shore walked down the shoreline and pulled a stringer out of the lake. The stringer had three smallmouth bass on it, and all three had clear wounds from a spear gun.”
Police say the group denied having any fish when they were contacted by the officer. The two snorkelers reportedly claimed they were just fishing but the two were seen stashing the spear gun in the water as they swam to shore, according to WDFW police.
The group reportedly continued to deny they had any fish until the officer pulled the stringer of bass out of the lake. WDFW police are seeking charges of avoiding a field inspection and unlawful fishing against the three individuals.