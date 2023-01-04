OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to use drones to collect data on Columbia Basin pygmy rabbits in Grant and Douglas counties.
Drone flights will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from this month through March, depending on flight conditions.
“The purpose of these flights is to test drone and sensor capabilities and effectiveness for tracking pygmy rabbit distribution and numbers in snowy conditions,” stated Taylor Cotten, WDFW conservation assessment section manager. “Researchers will also use the drones to help determine the survival rate of reintroduced pygmy rabbits.”
WDFW will collect images form the drone to assess the potential to gather data in a safer and more efficient way than current methods.
The Columbia Basin pygmy rabbit is listed as an endangered species. The rabbit is the smallest rabbit in North America.