SPOKANE - The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will be conducting mule deer captures by helicopter in Chelan County this month.
The captures will take place along the east slope of the Cascades in both Chelan and Klickitat counties, according to WDFW.
Crews will capture about 20 adult female mule deer in each area. The work is being done in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior to boost mule deer conservation efforts in the state.
The deer will be fitted with GPS satellite collars to track their movement and migration patterns and allow biologists to learn about how deer use their habitat.
“In eastern Washington, there are many issues impacting mule deer habitat that could affect deer populations in the future,” said WDFW ungulate section manager Kyle Garrison. “Information gathered from the collared deer will be used to assess the movements of the animals and help prioritize habitat conservation and management efforts.”
Each deer will be collared and released on the site where they are captured. WDFW says the collars are programmed to drop off the deer after four years and will be retrieved by staff.
“In recent years, mule deer have lost winter habitat in the study areas to human development and remaining habitat has declined in quality due to factors such as drought, wildfire, and invasive plant species,” Garrison added.