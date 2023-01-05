Apparently, it was a dramatic weekend for some staff and patrons two of the largest ski areas in Washington state. Both The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass Ski Resort profusely apologized on social media this week after severe overcrowding caused immense frustration among those wanting to spend a portion of their weekend on the slopes.
“We made a mistake. Today’s crowding situation is exactly what we strive to avoid and is not the experience we want for our passholders, or any other local skiers and snowboarders,” The Summit at Snoqualmie Pass wrote on its Twitter page.” “We drastically underestimated passholder visitation and deeply regret not having more lifts/terrain open today to spread everyone out. To each and every skier and snowboarder that came up today, sorry, we blew it.”
At Stevens Pass, specifically, parking lots had quickly reach capacity resulting in staff turning people away and long waits at drop-off points caused problems for those with schedule ski and snowboard lesson appointments.
“I want everyone to have a great experience at Stevens Pass, and that wasn’t the case for all of our guests on Friday and Monday,” Stevens Pass Vice President and General Manager Ellen Galbraith wrote in a statement on Twitter. Galbraith says she had joined staff to help direct traffic due to the overwhelming number of visitors.
Many patrons were reportedly turned away, even if they had pre-purchased tickets.
Both ski areas are in the process of implementing measures to further mitigate overcrowding issues.