PASCO - Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries prodded at Franklin County’s commission board for a second time after its initial refusal to respond to a L&I complaint filed against it alleging that the commission meetings did not adhere to the state’s mask mandate.
Franklin County Administrator Keith Johnson brought up L&I's letter to the county during Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled meeting. Johnson stated that L&I gave a response deadline of Wednesday afternoon after the county received the letter two weeks ago.
During a recording of the meeting, Commissioner Brad Peck stated that the offices of Franklin County’s auditor and treasurer had received similar letters and had responded.
Commissioner Peck asked for a consensus knowing that he was the ‘odd man out’ on the three-person commission board as far as how the county should respond.
Clint Didier was the first commissioner to offer his stance on the issue.
“We’re a free county. Individual liberty reigns in Franklin County, that’s my response,” Didier said during the meeting. “We don’t suppress anybody on their individual rights.”
Commissioner Rocky Mullen eventually disclosed that he agreed with Didier and seconded Didier’s statement as his official position, which made it the official response from the county to L&I.
During the meeting, Didier erroneously stated that “the pandemic is over,” and that stores like Costco are no longer requiring masks. In a phone call to Costco on Wednesday night, it's East Wenatchee store confirmed that it is still requiring customers to wear masks in all its stores statewide.
Franklin County could face penalties depending on the outcome of how the L&I complaints are handled by the state.