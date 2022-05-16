WENATCHEE - The massive showing at Memorial Park in protest of a Supreme Court judge's opinion that abortion rights should be decided by each state was met with passionate opposition during a public protest in Wenatchee on Saturday.
On May 2, Politico published a leaked draft opinion of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito who suggested that the Roe v. Wade ruling that afforded constitutional protections to abortion rights was "...wrong from the start," and recommended that states be allowed to decide on abortion restrictions, overturning the Roe and Casey decision.
Organized by 20-year-old Chloe Williams of Wenatchee, Chloe and others were boisterous on the steps of the Chelan County courthouse about their stance against Alito's opinion, which is not the opinion of other justices and is not a final ruling.
"The turnout was honestly amazing. I really did not think we were gonna get the turnout we did," Williams told iFIBER ONE News.
"Also the support from people driving by was phenomenal. And yes there were quite a few counter protesters and they weren’t the kindest. But fortunately there was way more of us and they blended in and ended up looking like they were part of us because they were surrounded by pro choice people. I feel like the impact was more people felt like even in our small valley we care. That you don’t have to be afraid. I definitely feel it made a difference. We had a moment where anyone who felt comfortable could share their own point of view and or story and many women came up and shared their own personal stories and I feel like it really empower not only them but everyone around them. It was a really powerful and emotional moment. It was almost like taking back the power after society made them feel as though they needed to be ashamed," Williams wrote.
The chant "WE...WILL NOT...GO BACK," was the phrase of choice among picketers.
Williams and others who participated say more protests are planned in the near future.