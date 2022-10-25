EAST WENATCHEE - In an opinion piece he wrote for Fox News, Hobby Lobby founder and owner David Green says he's giving away his arts and crafts empire because he "found God."
Green is a devout christian who founded the retail behemoth in Oklahoma in 1972. At 80 years old, Green is now worth an estimated $13.7 billion.
In his op-ed that was posted on Friday, October 21, the controversial business leader went onto to say that he was inspired by Patagonia's founder who transferred the company to a trust so that the mission and purpose of the company could remain intact. Green says his decision to give away the company was driven by his reflection on what his "true source" of success is and was.
"As I considered my path, I realized that all my success had come from God. My wife, Barbara, and I had started this business with a $600 loan and I don’t think anyone would have bet on us to become successful," Green wrote in his Fox News opinion piece. "But from the very beginning our purpose was to honor God in all that we did. We worked hard and God gave the results. As we were blessed by God, we saw it as a great privilege to give back. We’ve been able to provide hope through supporting ministries and planting churches all over the world."
"That bigger mission and purpose helped me realize that I was just a steward, a manager of what God had entrusted me. God was the true owner of my business. That stewardship gave me a greater responsibility. I wasn’t supposed to take the profits of the business and use them for myself. I also had a responsibility to the employees that God had put in my charge. This is why our company pays a minimum wage of $18.50 per hour, why we close on Sunday (which had been our most profitable day of business), and why we close by 8 p.m. every day," Green noted.
"More importantly, I was responsible for the mission and purpose of what I’d been given. When I realized that I was just a steward, it was easy to give away my ownership."
In an interview with Fox and Friends, Green explained why excessive wealth is more of a burden than a blessing.
"Wealth can be a curse and, in most cases, if you drill down on it, wealth is a curse in terms of marriage, children and things of that nature; so we’re stewarding our company and, therefore, our children come to work, and they get what they earn… it’s a paradigm change from ownership that can really wreck a family."
The billionaire did not divulge how the transfer of ownership will unfold or when it will happen, but it's been reported that he will give it to a trust.