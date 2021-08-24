CHELAN - Heat from the Twenty-Five Mile Fire on Monday created its own weather event, adding some complexity for crews working to finish containment lines.
The fire has burned about 10,800 acres and is listed as eight percent contained, according to incident command.
Fire crews on Monday were able to complete a containment line from Grouse Mountain, west to Junior point, and continues to reinforce containment lines already in place. Crews also worked overnight to reinforce structure protection as more than 770 structures remain under evacuation orders.
A virtual meeting is being held on the TwentyFive Mile Fire Facebook page at 7 p.m., focused on evacuation statuses, according to incident command.
There are currently more than 500 personnel assigned to the fire. Crews are expecting to have the fire fully contained in late October.