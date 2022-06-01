MOSES LAKE - Wednesday marked the beginning of the city of Moses Lake’s mandatory water conservation months.
The water conservation efforts had previously started July 1 and ran through Aug. 31. The city council last year approved an updated ordinance pushing the start of the conservation period to June 1 and extending it through Sept. 30.
The city enacted water conservation months to keep up with demand, maintain adequate fire protection levels and provide enough time for the aquifer to recharge.
During the four months, residential addresses with odd numbers are only allowed to irrigate, which includes watering lawns and washing vehicles, on odd-numbered days. Even numbered addresses can only do so on even-numbered days. Any property with irrigation meters two inches and larger are restricted to irrigate from midnight to 8 a.m. or on a schedule approved by the city.
The conservation requirements only pertain to properties on the city’s water system.
The city does has the ability to fine residents not following the watering schedule. After an initial warning, residents could be fined $100 for a second violation and $200 for a third.