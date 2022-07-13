MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake firefighters were back out on Wednesday to the marsh area behind Safeway after a fire was started in a homeless encampment.
Fire Marshal Derek Beach said crews have responded to outside fires in the same area along Wheeler Road five times in less than a week. The five fires have burned a total of about 20 acres.
Wednesday’s fire was reported just before 1 p.m., closer to Samaritan Hospital, and burned for several hours. No injuries were reported.
While firefighters say the fires have all started near homeless encampments, the exact cause of the fires is under investigation.
Grant County Fire District 5 also assisted with Wednesday's fire.