WENATCHEE - Moses Lake’s city-managed housing units for the homeless has apparently inspired the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee to pursue something similar.
In February, the two cities recommended that they pursue a homeless shelter that nearly mirrors what Moses Lake built and opened in 2020.
In 2019, 36 chronically homeless individuals were counted, while in 2020, the count had increased to 43 individuals. During the Chelan-Douglas Homeless Point-In-Time count, officials recorded 84 unsheltered community members living outside or in places not meant for human habitation.
Between all of Chelan and Douglas counties, researchers say over 350 people experience homelessness on any given night; this includes "sheltered homeless" who reside in emergency shelters and transitional housing facilities.
To pay for this facility, Wenatchee and East Wenatchee plan to impose a sales-and-use tax that would generate up to $1.3 million per year to build and maintain the housing shelters. The funds would be implemented through city councilmatic authority and can be imposed without the use of a special election. The sales and use tax would not exceed one-tenth of one percent on top of taxes already imposed on products and services. The new tax is part of the legislative-approved House Bill 1590.
City leaders say the 1-2-person housing units would be on a plot of land designated for sleep and rest only. Each unit would be insulated to maintain a temperature of 20-30 warmer than the outside temperature. The sleep center would have amenities like designated smoking areas, bathrooms, storage space, food, medical care, warming areas, bathrooms, dressing rooms, etc. In addition, there would be on-site case management services to support clients who want to exit homelessness by connecting them to various resources and permanent housing.
Local leaders believe the sleep center would do the following:
- Improved health outcomes for homeless community members
- Increased physical safety for homeless community members
- Lower COVID-19 transmission risks through increased social distancing
- Lower unreimbursable healthcare costs for hospitals and emergency rooms and walk-in clinics
- Decreased negative law enforcement interactions and arrests involving homeless individuals
- Decreased economic/fiscal impacts to local businesses and governments
- Reduced environmental impacts
Both cities are discussing erecting a sleep center with 40 individual units that can accommodate 1-2 people. City official say it would cost around $1.3 million to build the shelter, a one-time capital costs. Annual operating costs are priced out at $385,920.
An exact timeline of when construction would begin has not been disclosed.