On Monday, American restaurant chain Denny’s says historic inflation has prompted the launch of its Endless Breakfast promotion. The restaurant giant says its offering select all-you-can eat breakfast menu items starting now and will continue through June 21. The Endless Breakfast will start at $6.99.
"As Americans are being impacted by a unique mix of current events, and gas, rent and costs for supermarket staples, like eggs, milk and cheese continue to increase, Denny's is proud to bring our guests Endless Breakfast at a time when we know each dollar matters," said Denny's Chief Brand Officer John Dillon. "Quality food at great value has always been at the core of what we do and with our investments in high-quality menu items, dining at Denny's has never been better."
Dillon continued, "We successfully tested Endless Breakfast extensively prior to the pandemic. As inflation is on everyone's minds and continues to impact Americans everywhere, we knew this was the perfect time to launch this deal. Now, Denny's is one of the only places you can fill up and leave knowing you got the most for your money."
The Endless Breakfast is available to customers who dine in.
The only Denny’s restaurants in north central Washington are located in Wenatchee and Moses Lake.