EVERETT - A class-action lawsuit filed in Snohomish County Superior Court alleges that Home Depot stores in Washington falls short of meeting the state-mandated threshold in providing required breaks for hourly staff.
Litigation against the big-box retailer was filed last month, according to the Everett Herald. The potential class-action lawsuit could cover around 10,000 employees at the company’s 45 locations in Washington; Moses Lake and Wenatchee each have one store.
According to the Everett Herald, state regulations required an allowance of a 30-minute meal break between the second and fifth hours of each shift. Employers are also required to give workers rest breaks of at least 10 minutes for every four hours.
According to the lawsuit, Home Depots, like the one in Everett, failed to comply with such requirements as alleged by the 10-page legal complaint. Potential litigation alleged that Home Depot stores are “intentionally staff at minimal levels,” causing consistent understaffing.
“It’s a safety issue in a lot of occupations and a human decency issue in all of them,” Seattle attorney Duncan Turner told the Everett Herald.
“Because of its chronic understaffing, Home Depot’s hourly retail employees are often unable to take the meal and rest breaks required by law, and Home Depot fails to accurately keep track of the missed breaks and fails to compensate these workers for the missed breaks,” the lawsuit states.