WENATCHEE - An army surplus store in Wenatchee is being accused of pro-Nazism and a supporter of white supremacy after displaying a large poster of a convicted Nazi war criminal outside the building it's situated in. The poster features a full-body image of Herman Goering in uniform.
Goering was a leader of the Nazi party and was one of the primary architects of the Nazi police state in Germany. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, he was condemned to hang as a war criminal by the International Military Tribunal at Nürnberg in 1946 but took poison instead and died the night his execution was ordered.
A store employee at D&L Army Surplus on Benton Way denied accusations of the store being pro-Nazi and supporters of white supremacy. The store says it sells military grade equipment such as medical gear, MREs, guns, knives, hats, flags, boots, backpacks, ammo, freeze-dried food, etc. However, the store also displays a variety of items that are not for sale.
“A lot of people call this place, ‘the museum,” said the store employee, who did not want to be named.
The staff member says a lot of the military items on display are also to remember times of tumultuous war and conflict; these originalities are not for sale. Some of the showcased items includes memorabilia and used or worn equipment from various wars.
A number of people on Facebook were upset with a posted image of the poster.
The person who posted the image, Tony Zinman stated, "This portrait of Herman Goering is prominently displayed at the Army Surplus store in Wenatchee, WA (I lived there for 10 years from 96 to 07). Shows White Supremacy and Nazis alive and well in America."
"He even has a nazi shrine on display inside the store I remember walking in and then walking out when I saw that," said Ruben Ramirez.
The store worker contacted by iFIBER ONE News says it gets customers of all different ethnic backgrounds and does not discriminate against anyone.
D&L Army Surplus has been in business in the Wenatchee Valley for six years.